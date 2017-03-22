The majority of Polish companies plan investments this year – GUS

March 22, 2017 Economy

According to the Central Statistical Office (GUS) data, as many as 66.3 percent of industrial companies and 41.6 percent of construction entities plan to invest in 2017. In comparison, last year, only 45.6 percent of industrial firms and 31.8 percent construction ones planned such expenditures.
Pin It

Related Posts