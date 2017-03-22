The majority of Polish companies plan investments this year – GUS

According to the Central Statistical Office (GUS) data, as many as 66.3 percent of industrial companies and 41.6 percent of construction entities plan to invest in 2017. In comparison, last year, only 45.6 percent of industrial firms and 31.8 percent construction ones planned such expenditures.
Related Posts
-
Enterprises financial results up by 21.3...March 21, 2017
-
Industrial production prices increase 4....March 18, 2017
-
Retail sales increase by 7.3% y/y...March 18, 2017
-
Industrial output up 1.2% y/y, below exp...March 18, 2017