The success of V Smart City Forum

On 8-9 March 2017 at the Westin Warsaw Hotel in Warsaw took place the fifth edition of Smart City Forum, a platform of dialogue and business cooperation with central and local administration, which allows for a wide debate and effective exchange of opinions and experiences in the field of smart cities. Forum also gives the opportunity to meet with national decision-makers, state administration and well-known experts.

The opening ceremony of the Forum was made by Mariusz Gaca (Chairman of the Smart City Forum Advisory Board, Deputy CEO in charge of Consumer Market (B2C), Orange Polska). Invited Guest of Honor who opened the first day sharing European experience was Albert Seubers (Head of Global IT Strategy in Cities, Atos SE).

First day subjects were focused on the direction which polish “smart cities” take. Previous edition Smart City Competition winners were interviewed about changes taking place in leading polish cities. There was also debate about where we are in the eyes of other European countries and the prospects of evolution. Forum participants also had the opportunity to listen to the voice of panelists in the discussion about intelligent urban lighting management & mobility. The first day of Forum ended up with a discussion panel about electromobility and gasmobility concerning e.g.: city’s plans connected with vehicles implementation or Government Strategy for Responsible Development. First day panelists closing up agenda subjects were i.a.: Paweł Borys, President of the Polish Development Fund, Krzysztof Żuk, Mayor of Lublin, Rafał Dutkiewicz, Mayor of Wroclaw, Maria Wasiak, Deputy Mayor of Bydgoszcz, Marianne Röling, General Manager of Small and Midmarket Solutions and Partners for Central and Eastern Europe, Microsoft, Bogdan Rogala, Vice President of the Management Board and Commercial Director, Philips Lighting CEE, Tomasz Wojtkiewicz, President of the Management Board, Nextbike Polska S.A., Henryk Mucha, President of the Management Board, PGNiG Obrót Detaliczny.

The second day of Forum began with thematic block of urban services, including issues related to payment platforms, e-administration or credit cards serving as a urban ticket. Following up debate was focused on urban space covering topics engaging city infrastructure management, municipal economy and integrated territorial investments. The third debate speakers discussed new business models and city infrastructure financing considering CAPEX vs. OPEX models, advantages of cloud service solutions as well as financing by EU fund and public-private partnership funds. Energy efficiency was the ending block of the Forum covering topics about municipal expenses optimization, energy storage and renewable energy sources importance in cities plans. Speakers of the second day of the Forum were i.a.: Paweł Chorąży, Undersecretary of State, Ministry of Development, Robert Biedroń, Mayor Slupsk, Jacek Karnowski, Mayor of Sopot, Zbigniew Nosal, President of PKM Jaworzno, Mariusz Frankowski, Director of Mazovian Unit for Implementation of EU Programmes, Jose Maria Argüelles de Bustillo, Deputy General Manager of Aldesa Polska, President of the Management Board of Aldesa Technological Solutions, Artur Pollak, President of the Management Board, APA Group.

The aim of the Forum is to create possibilities for Polish cities and suppliers to exchange knowledge and co-operate, what will be motivation for further evolution and improvement of the prevailing urban systems. Each edition presents more practical approach of smart solutions in cities. 5th edition gathered not only polish experts, leaders and authorities, but also experts from outside our borders.

The culmination of the first day was the Smart City Grand Gala 2017 during which an independent Jury, composed of recognized authorities from the industry, awarded the winners of the Smart City Competition. Awards were directed to local government, representatives of the business sector as well as the personalities who conducted activities using innovative solutions and management strategies and contributed to the growth and competitiveness of polish cities and economy.

Smart City Grand Gala 2017 winners were: