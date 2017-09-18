The Yachting Club mulls NewConnect IPO

Yachting charter company The Yachting Club, plans IPO on the small-cap, alternative, NewConnect market. For this purpose, the company signed an agreement with WSE-listed financial advisory INC which will prep the company for the potential floatation which is planned for Q3, 2018. “The Yachting Club’s primary area of interest is sailing catamaran chartering in the…
