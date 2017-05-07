Thousands marched against the gov’t in Warsaw

Thousands took to the streets in Warsaw on Saturday to participate in a “March of Freedom” organized against the Law and Justice (PiS) government. Local government officials put the number of protesters at around 90,000, while police said the march drew 12,000. In either case, the number is significantly smaller than the 240,000 who took…
