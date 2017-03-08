Thousands protests on the International Women’s Day

Several thousand people, mostly females took to the streets in dozens of Polish cities to protest against current Law and Justice (PiS) government and demanded equal rights, including birth control rights, equal pay and “country free from superstitions.” Referring to Catholic Church-inspired conservative values, which current government is keen on, and according to protesters marginalize…
Related Posts
-
Opposition politicians may occupy Parlia...December 22, 2016
-
Polish president announces a reversal on...December 20, 2016
-
Sejm rejects stricter anti-abortion law...October 6, 2016
-
Senate halts work on own abortion bill...October 5, 2016