Three bids in the military helicopter tender

In two tenders run by the Poland’s defense ministry for the special forces and navy helicopters, three companies submitted their bids. Airbus and Leonardo (formerly AgustaWestland) filed their offers in both tenders, while Lockheed Martin will run only in the special forces tender. All three companies were invited by the ministry to file the bids….
