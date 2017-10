Image: Gemini Holding

Retailer TK Maxx will open its store in the Gemini Park Tychy shopping center, which Gemini Holding is now developing in Tychy in Silesia. The tenant will occupy more than 1,900 sqm of space in the mall. Gemini Park Tychy will comprise more than 36,000 sqm of leasable space and house 130 tenants. After a planned extension, the shopping center’s GLA will increase to over 42,000 sqm. The mall is expected to open for business in the spring of next year.