TK Maxx to open 1,800-sqm store in Białystok mall

British fashion retailer TK Maxx will open a two-level, 1,800-sqm store in the Atrium Biała shopping center in Białystok on October 12. This will be the first store of the company in north-eastern Poland. “A major international fashion brand’s choice of Atrium Biała for its debut in this part of Poland testifies to the strong position of our center in the region,” said Atrium Biała’s director Justyna Doroszkiewicz. The Atrium Biała shopping center comprises over 37,000 sqm of retail space and houses 96 tenants. The mall is owned by Atrium Group.