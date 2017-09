Discount store chain Pepco, jewelry store Verona, optician store Medi-Optic and telecom devices retailer GSM 4 TEL have all signed leases in the Tkalnia shopping center in Pabianice. Pepco leased 600 sqm in the mall.

Tkalnia will feature 14,000 sqm of GLA in offering 40 stores and 230 park places. Construction, including the demolition work of a former weaving mill located on the property was recently launched. The mall will be completed at the end of 2018 or early 2019.