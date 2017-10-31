Tkalnia mall in Pabianice with building permit

Image: BOIG

Investor A&A has obtained a building permit for its Tkalnia shopping and entertainment center project in Pabianice near Łódź. The scheme is scheduled to be completed in the final quarter of next year with A&A currently finishing demolition work on the site of the planned development. Tkalnia will comprise approximately 14,000 sqm of GLA and house around 40 stores. Already secured tenants include Pepco, Empik, KiK, Smyk, Martes Sport, Media Expert, Hebe and CCC. The Blue Ocean Investment Group is acting as the leasing agent of the investment.