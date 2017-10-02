Torpol and Budimex with PLN 596 mln deal with PKP PLK

October 2, 2017 Poland AM

The consortium led by WSE-listed railway infrastructure builder Torpol, and WSE-listed constructor Budimex has signed a net PLN 596.7 million deal (gross PLN 734 million) for the works on the 133 railway line with railway infrastructure firm PKP PLK. The tender concerns route connecting Trzebinia and Krzeszowice. Both companies have 50 percent stake in the…

