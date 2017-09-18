Torpol signs PLN 267 mln deal with PKP PLK

September 18, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed railway infrastructure builder Torpol signed a net PLN 267.6 million (gross PLN 329.2 million) deal for works on the 216 railway line with railway infrastructure firm PKP PLK. The tender concerns route connecting Działdowo and Olsztyn. The works are to be completed within 21 months from the contract signing….

