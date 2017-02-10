Torpol with a PLN 1 bln deal for PKP PLK

Polish Railway operator PKP PLK has selected Torpol as the general contractor for the construction work on the LCS Konin-Swarzędz line, part of the E2 railway connection. Torpol’s offer stood at PLN 837.9 million net (PLN 1.03 billion with tax), Torpol said in a statement. The construction is to be carried out within 41 months…
