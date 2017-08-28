Torpol with new deals worth PLN 528 mln

August 28, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed railway infrastructure builder Torpol signed two deals with railway infrastructure firm PKP PLK. One, for net PLN 289.5 million (gross PLN 356.1 million) for the works on the part of 219 railway line connecting Szczytno with Ełk. And the second one, worth gross PLN 172.3 million, for the works on a number of routes…

