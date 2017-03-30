Torpol with PLN 838 mln deal with PKP PLK

WSE-listed builder Torpol signed PLN 838 million deal with state-owned railway infrastructure operator PKP PLK. The contract is for construction work on the LCS Konin area of the E2 Warsaw-Poznań line. Torpol’s offer was picked in the tender. The works are to be completed within 41 months from signing the contract. Torpol’s backlog is currently…
