Torpol with the cheapest offer for Wroclaw-Poznan route

January 23, 2017 Poland AM

With a bid of PLN 485.8 million gross, Torpol has submitted the lowest offer in the tender for the modernization of the railway line between Wrocław and Poznań. The tender was run by PKP Polskich Linii Kolejowych (PKP PLK) and the completion date has been set at 34 months form the conclusion of the contract….

