Trade confidence indicators move up in February – GUS

The general trade indicators in February have increased to 4.6 (2.5 in January) in wholesale and to 7 (6.3 last month) in retail, data released by Polish Central Statistical Office (GUS) showed.

As many as 16.1 percent of respondents signal improvement in wholesale segment, while 11.5 percent see a setback (last month it was 15.2 percent and 12.7 percent respectively. In retail the improvement is seen by 16.6 percent, while 9.5 percent has an opposite sentiment. Last month the figures stood at 16.3 and 10 percent.