The debt of the State Treasury of Poland dropped in July by PLN 5.76 billion (0.6 percent decrease m/m), to PLN 939.93 billion, the Ministry of Finance said. Moreover, according to preliminary data, the debt at end-August dropped by another 0.4 percent (PLN 3.4 billion)

The Ministry listed several reasons for the decrease, mainly bond buyback program which decreased the debt by PLN 7.7 billion.