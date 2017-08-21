Treasury debt inches up in June

The debt of the State Treasury of Poland grew in June by PLN 5.16 billion (0.5 percent increase m/m), to PLN 945.69 billion, the Ministry of Finance said. What’s more, since the beginning of the year, the statement read, debt has risen by 1.8 percent.

The Ministry listed several reasons for the increase: the strengthening of the Polish currency accounted for PLN 2.2 billion., at the same time, balances on budget accounts increased by PLN 9 billion. The debt was offset by lower than planned budgetary needs (PLN 5.8 billion) and the budget surplus of PLN 9 billion.