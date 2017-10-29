Tri-City launches agglomeration-wide carsharing system

The Tri-City has launched its car sharing service, which offers 200 cars that can be rented and returned anywhere within the area covered by the service, which currently encompasses Gdańsk, Gdynia and Sopot, but is going to be extended to the entire Tri-City agglomeration, including Pruszcz Gdański, Rumia, Reda and Wejherowo. The cars can be…



Log In Buy Subscription This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.