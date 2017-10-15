TRIUVA acquires Green Day in Wrocław for €48.5 mln

Real estate investment manager TRIUVA has acquired the Green Day office building in downtown Wrocław from a Luxembourg fund advised by GLL Real Estate Partners and Investec Bank for approximately €48.5 million. Completed in 2014 by developer Skanska Property Poland, the building comprises 16,000 sqm of space and is LEED-certified at the “Gold” level. It is currently fully leased out with Credit Suisse being the anchor tenant. “We strongly believe in Poland in general and in Wrocław as one of the main economical centers of the country. Many international companies from throughout Europe are choosing Wrocław as a location for complex outsourcing services requiring a high level of know-how. Therefore, high-quality office space in the city is currently in short supply. We are firmly convinced that central locations in Wrocław with excellent transport connections and high quality of facilities will, over the long term, hold their preeminent position in the market and generate attractive returns,” commented Jörg Laue, director of investment management at TRIUVA.