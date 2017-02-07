Truck drivers in demand, economists not – labor ministry

Truck and tractor drivers will be the most in-demand job in 2017, according to a report released by the ministry of family, labour and social policy. As many as 95.5 percent of surveyed experts picked that profession as the most sought after, compared to 78.9 percent last year. Welders are the second most profession that…
