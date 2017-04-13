Trump: NATO no longer obsolete

US President Donald Trump said that NATO is no longer “obsolete,” reversing his previous stance. “I said it was obsolete. It’s no longer obsolete,” Trump said, adding that the Transatlantic alliance, which Poland joined in 199 was adapting to the broader mission against Islamic militants that he had urged. Trump repeated his demand for other…
