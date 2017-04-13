Trump to visit Poland in July?

According to Reuters, Poland will invite US President Donald Trump for a visit in July. The invitation could be extended next week, during Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski trip to the US. Trump, who will be visiting the G-20 group summit on July 7-8 in Germany, could make a stopover in Wrocław and host an…
