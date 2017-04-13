Trump to visit Poland in July?

Panattoni completes 32,000-sqm logistics... Industrial space developer Panattoni Europe has completed a 32,000-sqm logistics center project in Łódź, which will be occupied by sporting goods retailer Decathlon and will service both the brick-and-mortar stores and the online store of the company...

Orbis to sell Budapest Sofitel for €76 m... WSE-listed hotel operator Orbis signed a letter of intent to sell the Budapest Sofitel Chain Bridge hotel for €76 million, the company said in a market filing.

i2 Development launches new residential ... Developer i2 Development has launched construction work on the first phase of its Awicenny residential project in Wrocław. The scheme will offer a total of 267 apartments in three phases, with the first two buildings of the development comprising a c...

Panattoni to develop 100,000-sqm distrib... Industrial space developer Panattoni Europe is to develop a 100,000-sqm distribution center at Stryków in central Poland for DIY retailer Castorama Polska. Construction on the project will launch later this month, with the first phase of the scheme (...