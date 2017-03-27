Tusk and Duda tie in a presidential poll

March 27, 2017 Poland AM

According to a poll conducted by IPSOS, Donald Tusk would get 50.1 percent of the votes, while Andrzej Duda could enjoy 49.9 percent support, if both politician would square off in the second round of presidential elections. In other potential scenarios, Duda would beat his political woes. Matched against the left-wing politician Robert Biedroń, incumbent…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts