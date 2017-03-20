Tusk: I will present Brexit guidelines within 48 hours

After British PM Theresa May announced that she will trigger Article 50 on March 29, which will start the two-year long process of the UK leaving the European Union. European Council President Donald Tusk said that he will present necessary guidelines within the next two following days. “Within 48 hours of the UK triggering Article 50, I will present the draft Brexit guidelines to the EU27 Member States,” he said on his twitter account.

“President Tusk has said he expected there to be an initial response within 48 hours. We want negotiations to start promptly but it’s obviously right that the 27 have an opportunity to agree their position,” said the UK PM spokesman.

The move will formally begin the Brexit negotiations during which both sides will try to come up with agreement regarding future relations, including freedom of movement and trade.

The period can only be made longer by way of a unanimous vote of all European countries’ governments. If no deal is reached by the end of the period, the UK will crash out of the EU with no deal and revert to World Trade Organization rules.