Tusk: I’m ready to serve my second term

European Council President Donald Tusk told EU leaders on Friday that he was ready to serve his second term after his current mandate expires at the end of May. “After talking to many leaders who expressed their support, I informed that I am ready to continue my work. But that will depend on the decision…
Related Posts
-
Polish government won’t support Donald T...December 14, 2016
-
Tusk: Polish government weakens Poland&#...December 7, 2016
-
Tusk: CETA free trade deal could be last...October 20, 2016
-
Kaczyński: Government does not support r...October 4, 2016