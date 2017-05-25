Tusk: no ‘common position’ on Russia with Trump

The European Council President Donald Tusk, said that the EU and the US President Donald Trump do not share the same views on Russia. “I’m not 100 percent sure that we can say today – ‘we’ means Mr President and myself – that we have a common position, common opinion about Russia,” Tusk said. “Although,…
