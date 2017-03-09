Tusk reelected as the EC President. Poland to block the resolution

Image : European Council President/Flickr

Former Polish PM Donald Tusk has been re-appointed as the European Council President for the second 2.5 year term. Tusk candidacy was supported by all the member states, except Poland.

“I want to cooperate with every member of the European Council and I will do everything I can to protect the Polish government against political isolation in Europe,” Tusk said after the nomination.

“I want to dedicate this saying for all member states, but today especially to the Polish government,” he said, adding that Poland’s government diplomacy tactics could land them in trouble. “Be careful the bridges you burn, because once they are gone you can never cross them again.”

After the vote, Poland’s PM Beata Szydło said that she will not sign the joint statement that always follows the EU summit, which according to her would make any decisions taken during it, invalid. “How can it be that 27 European leaders don’t want to hear the arguments of a member state, which has justified grounds to doubt that a candidate should be chosen to a post,” EU diplomats claim otherwise. “We will find a way out,” Dutch PM Dutch Mark Rutte said.

According to the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) leader Jarosław Kaczyński, Tusk appointment was spearheaded by Germany. “The EU is an organization dominated by one country. We cannot hide this, this country is Germany,” Kaczyński said at the press conference.

“The EU is dominated so extensively that the pressure on individual politicians is huge,” he said, explaining the failed bid to oust the incumbent Tusk in favor of last-minute candidacy of Jacek Saryusz-Wolski, whose bid was formally submitted by Polish government earlier this week. “If the EU does not abandon this road, it will be consigned to history.” He clarified however, that PiS does not plan on leaving the EU, calling such assumptions “nonsense.”