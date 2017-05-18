Tusk to Macron: Europe needs your energy

Newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron met with European Council President Donald Tusk for the first time since taking office. “Europe needs your energy, your imagination and your courage. And when I say Europe, I am not thinking about the institutions or bureaucracy, but about millions of Europeans, who see your victory as a sign…
Related Posts
-
President, PM congratulates Macron on el...May 8, 2017
-
Duda: Macron will have to regain Poland’...May 4, 2017
-
Poland outraged at Macron comments...May 3, 2017
-
Tusk testifies in counter-intelligence c...April 19, 2017