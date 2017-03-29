Tusk to May: ‘We miss you already’

President of the European Council Donald Tusk, reacted to the British Prime Minister triggering of Article 50, saying that there is “no reason to pretend this is a happy day.” “We miss you already. Thank you and goodbye,” he said during a press conference in Brussels after he received the formal notice from the UK,…
Related Posts
-
UK will remain Poland’s major trade part...March 28, 2017
-
Poland threatens not to sign the Rome de...March 23, 2017
-
Tusk: I will present Brexit guidelines w...March 20, 2017
-
100-200k Poles to return to Poland after...February 27, 2017