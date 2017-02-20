Tusk to Pence: let’s not pretend that everything is as it used to be

US Vice President Mike Pence, met with the European Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels and pledged the US commitment to the EU. “Whatever our differences, our two continents share the same heritage, the same values and above all the same purpose, to promote peace and prosperity through freedom, democracy and the rule of law,…
Related Posts
-
Poland waits for Trump first steps – Dud...February 19, 2017
-
Kaczyński wants to issue a warrant arres...February 17, 2017
-
Duda invites Trump to visit Poland...February 5, 2017
-
Tusk: I’m ready to serve my second...February 5, 2017