Tusk to Pence: let’s not pretend that everything is as it used to be

US Vice President Mike Pence, met with the European Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels and pledged the US commitment to the EU. “Whatever our differences, our two continents share the same heritage, the same values and above all the same purpose, to promote peace and prosperity through freedom, democracy and the rule of law,…



Log In Buy Subscription This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.