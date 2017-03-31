Tusk to testify in counter-intelligence case

European Council President Donald Tusk will testify before a Polish prosecutor on April 19 as a witness in an investigation concerning two former military counter-intelligence chiefs. “I can confirm that President Tusk, despite his legal immunity, will participate in the hearing on 19 April,” Tusk’s spokesman said. The investigation is to establish if the two…
