Tusk, Waszczykowski condemn suspected chemical attack in Syria

European Council President Donald Tusk, called the suspected chemical attack that killed at least 72 civilians in Syria “an atrocity” and put the blame on Bashar al-Assad regime. “The Syrian regime (has) the primary responsibility for the atrocities, but all those who support the regime share the moral and political responsibility,” he said. Polish foreign…
Related Posts
-
Tusk to testify in counter-intelligence ...March 31, 2017
-
Waszczykowski accuses EU of fraud. Later...March 27, 2017
-
Tusk and Duda tie in a presidential poll...March 27, 2017
-
Macierewicz accuses Tusk of diplomatic t...March 21, 2017