Tusk, Waszczykowski condemn suspected chemical attack in Syria

April 5, 2017 Poland AM

European Council President Donald Tusk, called the suspected chemical attack that killed at least 72 civilians in Syria “an atrocity” and put the blame on Bashar al-Assad regime. “The Syrian regime (has) the primary responsibility for the atrocities, but all those who support the regime share the moral and political responsibility,” he said. Polish foreign…

