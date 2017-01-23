Two OEG subsidiaries file for bankruptcy

January 23, 2017 Poland AM

  Two subsidiaries of the Olympic Entertainment Group (OEG) – Bain and Silver Investments – have filed court applications for bankruptcy, OEG reported on Monday. OEG stresses that the submission of these applications represent “no additional direct impact” on the Group’s operations. Olympic Entertainment Group has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since 2007….

