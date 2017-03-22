Two outlet centers coming to Bydgoszcz

The city of Bydgoszcz will soon have its first outlet centers: Outlet Center Bydgoszcz (11,000 sqm) near the IKEA store and Metropolitan Outlet (17,000 sqm) in the Carrefour Glinki mall, currently under refurbishment. The two centers will expand the city’s retail market by 10 percent. Bydgoszcz currently has 10 shopping malls featuring a total of 272,000 sqm of GLA. The biggest centers are Zielone Arkady (51,000 sqm) and Focus Mall (41,000 sqm), according to a recent report by Colliers International.

Vacancies in the city stood at 6.7 percent at the end of 2016, 0.9 pp lower than a year earlier. Rents have been inching down, with prime units of 100-150 sqm for fashion retail being charged at €29-31 per sqm per month.