Two Poles killed in Manchester terror attack

Poland’s foreign ministry informed that two Polish nationals were killed and one was injured in the attack in Manchester on Monday. “We share the pain of the family and the loved ones of the victims and express our most sincere condolences,” MFA said in a statement. According two British media, the Poles were parents waiting…
