Two Polish cities in the Quality of Living ranking

March 16, 2017 Poland AM

Warsaw and Wrocław were the only two Polish cities that broke into the top 100 cities to live in the world, according to the latest edition of the Quality of Living ranking compiled by Mercer. Poland’s capital was ranked 81, while Wrocław took 100 spot. Vienna was the ranking leader for the 8th straight year,…

