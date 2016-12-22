TXM to debut on WSE

Polish clothing manufacturer TXM Group plans to debut on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) on Thursday, December 29, the company said in its press news release. “The intention of the board of TXM is that the rights to shares were introduced to trading on the WSE on the 29 of December…however,…
