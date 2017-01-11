UK currently has no plans to tax EU employees

British immigration minister Robert Goodwill said at a House of Lords sitting on Wednesday that a post-Brexit levy on all EU employees of £1,000 a year would “be helpful to British workers who feel they are overlooked” in favour of migrants, Forbes reported. However, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesperson denied that the government had any…
