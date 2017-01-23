UKE: Nearly 60% of mobile users use smartphones 

January 23, 2017 Poland AM

Almost 60 percent of mobile phone users use smartphones according to a consumer survey conducted by the Office of Electronic Communications (UKE) in 2016. “The most common telecommunication service is mobile phones, used by 87.5 percent of respondents. The second most popular service was the internet (61.6 percent of respondents). Only 16.9 percent of respondents…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts