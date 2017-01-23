UKE: Nearly 60% of mobile users use smartphones 

Almost 60 percent of mobile phone users use smartphones according to a consumer survey conducted by the Office of Electronic Communications (UKE) in 2016. “The most common telecommunication service is mobile phones, used by 87.5 percent of respondents. The second most popular service was the internet (61.6 percent of respondents). Only 16.9 percent of respondents…
