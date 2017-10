Image : shutterstock

Unemployment rate fell in September to a record low 6.8 percent from 7.0 percent in August, statistics office GUS said. The number of people registered with labor offices stood at 1.117 million in September, compared with 1.136 million a month earlier.

The number of unemployed registered in September alone was 179,600 and was 11.2 percent lower than in the corresponding month of 2016. In month-on-month terms it increased by 13.6 percent.