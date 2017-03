The registered unemployment rate amounted to 8.5 percent in February, a decline of 0.1 percentage points month-on-month and 1.7 percentage points y/y, based on estimates from job centers, the Ministry of Family, Labor and Social Policy announced.

The number of registered unemployed amounted to 1.38 million, down by 0.9 percent m/m according to the ministry. It is the lowest unemployment rate registered since 1992.