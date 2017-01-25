Unemployment steady in December

January 25, 2017

Poland’s unemployment rate edged up slightly in December, to 8.3 percent, according to the Central Office of Statistics. In November, it had been 8.2 percent. According to figures tallied from labor offices, the number of registered unemployed was 1.34 million last month. The figure was consistent with predictions made earlier this month by the Ministry…

