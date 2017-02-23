Unibep posts PLN 31.8 mln net profit in Q4, up by 36.5% y/y

WSE-listed builder Unibep posted a PLN 31.8 million net profit in Q4 2016 vs. PLN 23.3 million a year earlier, the group said in a market filing on preliminary results. Attributable net profit measured PLN 31.4 million, while revenues were at PLN 1.25 billion (0.5 percent y/y growth). The final 2016 report will be published…
