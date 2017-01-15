UniCredit announces re-issuing of shares for mid-January

Europe’s non-core markets see majo... Investors in the retail property sector in Europe have increasingly been focused on some of the continent’s non-core markets, according to the latest report by Savills. The total investment volume in the sector (across the 15 major European mar...

Savills introduces new service line in P... Real estate services firm Savills has recently officially launched its industrial and logistics agency in Poland. The team comprises six people and is headed by Wojciech Zoń who previously worked as an associate director in the industrial department ...

High investment activity in Europe to co... With bond prices weakening and investors looking for safe but growth-orientated opportunities, the commercial real estate market in Europe is set to continue to witness a strong investment activity this year, according to the latest report by Cushman...

Skanska planning new residential project... Developer Skanska Residential Development Poland is planning a new residential project in Warsaw, which will be called Holm House and located on ul. Abramowskiego in the Mokotów district of the city. The scheme will comprise several buildings, with o...