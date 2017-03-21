Unidevelopment enters Radom market

Residential developer Unidevelopment, which is active in the Warsaw and Poznań markets, has launched construction work on the first phase of Osiedle Idea, its first multi-family project in Radom. The company is developing the scheme in cooperation with a local partner – RO.SA-Invest – which will help it commercialize the investment. “Our partner has much development experience and a very good knowledge of the needs of the clients in the local market,” said Zbigniew Gościcki, the president of the management board at Unidevelopment. Osiedle Idea will be developed on more than ten hectares of land located on ul. Listopadowa. The first phase of the development will offer 46 apartments.