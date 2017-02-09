Unimot sets IPO price

Fuel trader Unimot, listed on the alternative, small-cap market set the price of its planned IPO of 2.2 million new J-shares at PLN 45 apiece. The maximum price was set at PLN 47. The offer involves moving the company to the WSE main market. The company plans to raise PLN 88 million earmarked for R&D,…
Related Posts
-
WSE with the third most IPOs in Europe –...February 9, 2017
-
JW Construction to launch buyback offer...February 7, 2017
-
T-Bull mulling moving to WSE’s mai...February 1, 2017
-
Turnover on the WSE grows 52.1%...February 1, 2017