Unimot sets IPO price

February 9, 2017 Poland AM

Fuel trader Unimot, listed on the alternative, small-cap market set the price of its planned IPO of 2.2 million new J-shares at PLN 45 apiece. The maximum price was set at PLN 47. The offer involves moving the company to the WSE main market. The company plans to raise PLN 88 million earmarked for R&D,…

