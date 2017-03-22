Union Investment acquires Maraton in Poznań for €62 mln

Developer Skanska Commercial Development Europe has sold its Maraton office building in downtown Poznań to a real estate fund managed by Union Investment for €62 million. The building, which was the second office project of Skanska in the city (after Malta House), was completed in December last year and comprises 26,000 sqm GLA. “The activity of experienced international players in Poznań shows the growing maturity and liquidity of Poland’s regional markets. After the successful acquisition of Skanska’s Dominikański office complex in Wrocław in 2015, Union Investment has again selected one of our top-class office products,” said Adrian Karczewicz, head of divestments CEE at Skanska Commercial Development Europe. Following the acquisition of Maraton, Union Investment currently holds a total of 16 office, retail and hotel assets in Poland whose combined value amounts to approximately €1.6 bilion.