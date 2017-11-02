UOKiK launches proceedings agains three banks

November 2, 2017 Poland AM

Consumer watchdog UOKiK has initiated proceedings against lenders BPH, PKO BP and Pekao in relation to the way the banks calculated spreads on mortgage loans denominated in foreign currencies, UOKiK stated. The consumer protection office is alleging that the banks used imprecise wording in their mortgage loan contracts for the manner in which spread were…

